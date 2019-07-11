North Lanarkshire pupils praised for road safety work

North Lanarkshire Council’s Junior Road Safety Officers Team of the Year 2019 award has been won by Carbrain Primary School, Cumbernauld.

The award was presented to the team – Chloe Chalmers and Olivia Taylor – by Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Environment and Transportation Committee, at a ceremony in Motherwell.

Second place went to Lewis Hardie and Eve Wandrum of Cumbernauld Primary, while in joint third place were Joshua Carnie and Brandon Simm of Muirhouse Primary, Motherwell, and Niamh Logan, Leah Carroll,and Jonathon Fallon from St John Paul II Primary, Viewpark.

Junior Road Safety Officers work in their schools with other pupils, teachers, parents and the community to raise awareness of road safety issues.

Each school has a JRSO co-ordinator, a member of staff within the school, to support their work. The awards are organised by the council’s Safe and Sustainable Travel Team.

Joint first place for the best road safety campaign went to St John Paul II Primary for their Perfect Parker campaign and Sophie Allison and Amina Afzal from New Stevenston Primary for their Smarty Parker prize draw for parents who park further away from the school.

In second place were Leah Kane and Alyssa Jardine from Woodlands Primary in Cumbernauld. Joint third place went to Leah McBride, Sonny Nelson and Lisa McCarroll from Greenhill Primary, Coatbridge, and Ciaran Whelehan and Katie Andrews from St Michael’s Primary, Moodiesburn.

Noticeboard of the Year was won by Muirhouse Primary School with Greenhill Primary in second and Carbrain Primary and St John Paul II Primary in joint third place.

Margo Kiernan from Cumbernauld Primary School was announced as Co-ordinator of the Year. Karen Dick at Sikeside Primary, Coatbridge, was in second, with Shona Byrne at Carbrain Primary and Raymond Cooney and Julie McLaughlin from St John Paul II in joint third place.

Highly commended awards were also presented to a number of JRSO teams: Cameron Foot and Keira McCormick from Bargeddie Primary; Elysa Scott, Ellie McNeil and Holly Henderson from Keir Hardie Memorial Primary, Newarthill; Charlotte Brodie and Robbie Stewart of Kilsyth Primary; Iman Afzal, Sophie Ritchie, Grier Gilmour and Teighan McDonald from Lawmuir Primary, Bellshill; and Lucy Sheridan, Logan Chisholm, Shannon Campbell and Ava McLaughlin of St Timothy’s Primary, Coatbridge.

“Congratulations to all our prize winners at the Junior Road Safety Officers Awards for their excellent work during the last year,” said Councillor Michael McPake.

“They have worked hard to devise campaigns and initiatives to highlight the importance of road safety, and have personally shown enthusiasm, initiative and commitment to their roles.”