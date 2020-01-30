Official opening of new school campus

The new £37 million Cumbernauld Academy campus was officially opened by North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones this week.

The campus includes a school, a Language and Communication Support Base, theatre and other community facilities.

Cumbernauld Academy was established in 2014 following a merger of Cumbernauld and Abronhill high schools, with the new building being opened to pupils and staff last August.

The official opening took place at a special evening event in front of pupils, parents and invited guests.

Provost Jones said: “I am sure the parents and carers of all pupils, current and future and the community, appreciate the commitment made by the council to this new school.

“We were determined that the young people attending Cumbernauld Academy would have modern accommodation and facilities fit for 21st century learning.

“Our policy is to improve all educational facilities and we are extremely proud to have been able to achieve this for the pupils of Cumbernauld.”

School chaplains the Rev Joyce Keys and John Dick gave the blessing and dedication, while pupils Greg Carroll and Lois Dick provided the audience with musical entertainment.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of Education, said: “This is a first-class resource that will provide extensive education, leisure, community and cultural opportunities for pupils, staff and people of all ages from across Cumbernauld and the wider North Lanarkshire area for many years to come.”

Head teacher Mark Cairns added: “We live in a building that everyone in the local community wants to use and it’s our job to welcome them and ensure that the benefits our pupils enjoy are extended to the local community.

“We are looking at developing new and exciting learning opportunities that were not possible before - we always wanted to connect with people, but it’s now easier to do so in our splendid new school and community campus.”

New outdoor playing fields will be available from late spring with the new performing arts space/theatre due to open in the autumn.

Funding for the project came from North Lanarkshire Council and the Scottish Government.