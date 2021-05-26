Outdoor education programme will be extended at new alternative to Kilbowie Outdoor Centre
The non-residential outdoor education programme at Strathclyde Park that controversially replaced trips to Kilbowie Outdoor Centre is to be extended into the next academic year
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 3:44 pm
The Oban-based centre has been demolished after the council said it could no longer afford to pay for it. The move sparked howls of protest across the authority.
Primary Seven pupils are bussed in to the Motherwell park to do outdoor activities on a day-to-day basis instead.
A council spokesperson said: “The decision to extend the programme follows highly positive feedback from pupils, parents and teachers. We plan to start increasing the range of activities available through the programme from August following the easing of restrictions.”