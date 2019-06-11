Parents council cash boost for Whitelees

Whitelees Parent Council has presented Whitelees Primary in Abronhill with a cheque for £4200, raised during several successful fundraising events throughout the year.

These included a very well attended family fun night, a successful Christmas Fair and several themed school discos.

The money will be used to pay for school bus trips, a mindfulness training programme for staff and pupils, various activities for P7, gifts for P1 pupils and much more.

Lindsay Wingate, parent council member, said: “The generosity of the parent forum and local businesses has been incredible and at times overwhelming.

“This donation would not be possible without the support from Whitelees Parent Forum, volunteers and local businesses, and the parent council would like to thank all those who have supported #teamwhitelees.

“The visit to the school provided the opportunity to reinforce how proud the parent council are of Whitelees Primary pupils. Not only do they continue to work hard throughout the year but their excellent manners and good behaviour continues to shine.

“Whether they are attending school trips or events, people always compliment the pupil’s excellent behaviour, manners and true team spirit. It made us very proud as parents to see this first hand and fully appreciate how amazing our children are.

“It is not just the pupils who make it rewarding to be part of the parent council, the teaching staff are always welcoming to our ideas and suggestions. They continue to encourage our engagement in school life and were just as excited as the pupils to see us during our visit.

“No wonder our children are enthusiastic, confident and keen to engage with others when these qualities are obviously well established with the teaching staff and everyday school life.

“The parent council endeavour to continue support ing #teamwhitelees in every way possible and look forward to meeting new volunteers and making new community connections in the new school year.”