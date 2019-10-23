Pest control problem not confined to Greenfaulds High School

While North Lanarkshire Council has been dealing with a fly infestation at Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernauld, it has emerged that a primary school in the authority area has been having problems with mice.

A council spokesperson admitted pest control measures had to be taken at Chryston Primary School. The spokesperson said: “Following evidence of a very small number of mice at the school, Environmental Health and pest control experts provided specialist advice and affected areas were treated. “Appropriate action has been taken and we will continue to monitor the situation.” The spokesperson also stressed that the fly problems at Greenfaulds were a result of improper disposal of food waste and unrelated to a £2 million reduction in funding for janitors which was implemented earlier this year.