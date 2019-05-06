Primary pupils in Cumbernauld are making money grow

Primary 6 students from St Andrew’s Primary in Cumbernauld have been taking part in ‘A-Once-In-A-Lifetime’ opportunity.

The young aspiring entrepreneurs have each been given £5 from Virgin Money and are making their money grow by starting their own businesses.

A Virgin spokesperson said: The initiative gives young people the experience of starting a small business using a £5 loan from Virgin Money.

“The programme gives pupils an insight into how business works and helps them to build skills for the future, such as team working, problem solving, leadership, money management and creativity,” she said.

“Engaging, educational and great fun, it delivers key elements of the National Curriculum.”

All the monies raised will help fund the P6 student’s trip to Belfast where the children can visit the Titanic Museum, a topic they are learning about in school.

You can visit the Antonine Shopping Centre, Unit 22 (between Boots and JD Sports) on Friday, May 10, from 11am–1pm to support the young entrepreneurs.

Centre manager Martin Botha said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our younger students of Cumbernauld to learn about business and to put their learning into practice.

“It gives us great pleasure to see the level of enterprise shown by the P6 students of St Andrew’s Primary and I’m certain the retail environment within Antonine Shopping Centre will provide the ideal setting for them to do well.”