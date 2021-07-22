£400k sports boost for Cumbernauld secondary school
A Cumbernauld secondary school is set to get its best sporting facilities to date after construction work began on enviable new amenities on campus – a Multi Use Games Area.
The long-awaited £400,000 project at St Maurice’s High School will see the red blaes pitches at the rear of the school transformed into a stunning new sports facility.
The MUGA features a polymetric non-slip rubber surfaced three court arena surrounded by a 200m five lane running track and a 70m sprint straight.
As the name suggests, the area will be capable of hosting a wide range of sports.
A total of two of the courts will be for basketball and are crucially built to NBA specification size with adjustable height hoops.
The other area will be for handball, hockey, and football. Another exciting addition is a new nine-a-side grass football pitch which is also included as part of the overall project.
Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education and Families, cut a ceremonial turf at the site of the new facility.
He explained: “This will be a superb new resource for pupils and the wider community to benefit from. It’s part of our drive to provide excellent facilities and promote physical activity. It will be of a high standard and offer a state-of-the-art professional playing surface and equipment for a range of sports for pupils to enjoy.”
The work is being carried out over two phases: phase one will be complete by September 2021. The overall project will be completed by May 2022.