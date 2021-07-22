MUGA

The long-awaited £400,000 project at St Maurice’s High School will see the red blaes pitches at the rear of the school transformed into a stunning new sports facility.

The MUGA features a polymetric non-slip rubber surfaced three court arena surrounded by a 200m five lane running track and a 70m sprint straight.

As the name suggests, the area will be capable of hosting a wide range of sports.

A total of two of the courts will be for basketball and are crucially built to NBA specification size with adjustable height hoops.

The other area will be for handball, hockey, and football. Another exciting addition is a new nine-a-side grass football pitch which is also included as part of the overall project.

Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education and Families, cut a ceremonial turf at the site of the new facility.

He explained: “This will be a superb new resource for pupils and the wider community to benefit from. It’s part of our drive to provide excellent facilities and promote physical activity. It will be of a high standard and offer a state-of-the-art professional playing surface and equipment for a range of sports for pupils to enjoy.”