Pupils did more than just raise funds for Cumbernauld & Kilsyth Care

Class P5b from Cumbernauld Primary embarked on a successful enterprise and fundraising project in aid of Cumbernauld & Kilsyth Care.

The charity runs a school uniform bank and baby bank, from Lennox House in Seafar, provide essentials to families in need.

The school uniform bank provides packs consisting of new and pre-loved items, and is also developing a system of uniform exchange.

The baby bank primarily delivers a ‘starter pack’ for babies, which is presented as a gift from the community, as well as providing other items for young children, based on referrals.

Cumbernauld & Kilsyth Care accept referrals via social work, schools, health visitors and other relevant groups and organisations.

The pupils’ fundraising projects, including a ‘Big Gym Day’ that raised over £1000, with more money coming in after the cheque had been presented.

Most of the money was donated as cash, but the pupils also used some of it to go on a shopping trip for some much needed items.

Cumbernauld & Kilsyth Care chairwoman Lisa Donald said: “The response from our community over the last few years to support our work has been amazing, and the work of class P5b from Cumbernauld Primary is no exception.

“We are still a relatively new charity, and demand for our service is growing all the time. So the big hearts and hard work of these kids, and their amazing teacher Mrs Curran has given us a huge boost at a crucial time.

“The class didn’t just raise funds for us – they did a whole project about our work, and learned so much about their community and how they can be empowered to help. They were truly inspiring!”