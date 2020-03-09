Pupils get set to protest at Cumbernauld secondary in LGBT bullying row

Pupils at Greenfaulds High School say they will stage a protest on Thursday amid claims that the school has failed to act against a bullying claim.

That accusation centres round allegations that a pupil was verbally abused then threatened because they are gay - and that the school has neglected to take action against the culprit .

This is despite the claim that a fellow member of staff brought the matter to their attention.

The Cumbernauld News has been told that the victim has spoken to both the head of their year group and the head teacher about the way they have been treated - but no action has been taken.

A protest organiser said:“The protest is to put rules and punishment in place for those who partake in homophobic or any other hate crimes within the school. The school still refuses to change the rules even though several meetings have taken place.”

However head teacher Linda Park said: “We work hard to create a positive environment in our school which nurtures a culture of understanding and respect.

“We have many initiatives to support LGBT pupils at Greenfaulds.

“This incident has been investigated and dealt with appropriately.

“We believe that, in this instance, the situation can be best resolved through education and highlighting the need for respect between pupils.

“A restorative session between both parties has been offered and we are hopeful this can be arranged within the next few days.”