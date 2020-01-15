Results of inspection for Cumbernauld school and nursery

By Neil McGrory Local Democracy Reporter

St Andrew’s Primary School and and Nursery Class is the subject of the latest inspection report on a North Lanarkshire school.

The standard of learning, teaching and assessment was rated “satisfactory” – the fourth of six ratings on the Education Scotland six-point scale, which means the strengths within this aspect of the school’s work just outweigh the weaknesses.

In the category of securing children’s progress, inspectors awarded the grade of “good”, which is the third highest in the scale and means “there are important strengths within the school’s work yet there remains some aspects which require improvement.”

The Care inspectorate awarded grades of “good” to both the quality of care and support and the quality of the environment.

In terms of future improvement, the Care Inspectorate called for a review of planning systems to ensure the needs of each child are met.

The following is an extract from a letter sent to the families of pupils attending St Andrew’s.

Key strengths of the school:

The leadership of the headteacher and the commitment of staff to ensure equity and improved attainment for all children

The wide range of opportunities for children to achieve success, both inside and outwith school. These worthwhile experiences for children are well supported through the teamwork and commitment of staff and the school’s partners.

Positive and supportive relationships between children and adults across the school and nursery. This is ensuring children are ready and able to learn.

The following areas for improvement were identified and discussed with the headteacher and a representative from NLC.

Across the school and nursery, continue to develop approaches to learning and teaching. Ensure all children have increased opportunities to make choices, take responsibility and to direct their learning.

Develop a shared understanding of the skills children are developing across the curriculum, in order to continue to raise attainment and achievement for all.

Review and refresh approaches to planning children’s learning in the nursery class, to take better account of children’s interests and abilities.