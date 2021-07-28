Schoolchildren team up with Campsie Gardens to celebrate landmark date
Residents at Campsie Gardens in Cumbernauld have teamed up pupils from neighbouring St Mary’s Primary School for a garden project to celebrate Bield’s 50th anniversary.
The project will see a 50-shaped flowerbed created in the development’s grounds to mark the milestone birthday, filled with sunflowers which have been kindly donated by The Royal Horticultural Society
A sunflower competition is currently underway with pupils visiting the gardens in their year groups to plant the seeds. A prize will be award to the individual with the highest sunflower.
Margaret McCallum, Development Manager at Bield’s Campsie Gardens, said: “When we were thinking of ways to celebrate our 50th anniversary, we realised all of our customers have one thing in common that they adore: gardening. We reached out to the RHS which has fantastic opportunities for community groups to apply for donations, which enabled us to get the local primary school involved – which is something we always wanted to do due to the existing relationship the school has with the development.”
Paula Brazill, Head Teacher at St Mary’s Primary School, said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege for our school to have developed an immensely rewarding partnership with Bield over the last few years. Our pupils love visiting and the joy on the resident's faces gives them such delight. Inter-generational working allows us to develop our pupils as confident individuals and responsible citizens.”