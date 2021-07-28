St Marys

The project will see a 50-shaped flowerbed created in the development’s grounds to mark the milestone birthday, filled with sunflowers which have been kindly donated by The Royal Horticultural Society

A sunflower competition is currently underway with pupils visiting the gardens in their year groups to plant the seeds. A prize will be award to the individual with the highest sunflower.

Margaret McCallum, Development Manager at Bield’s Campsie Gardens, said: “When we were thinking of ways to celebrate our 50th anniversary, we realised all of our customers have one thing in common that they adore: gardening. We reached out to the RHS which has fantastic opportunities for community groups to apply for donations, which enabled us to get the local primary school involved – which is something we always wanted to do due to the existing relationship the school has with the development.”