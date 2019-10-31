Second Cumbernauld secondary has pest control problem too

A problem with pest control at Greenfaulds High School, which secured nationwide media coverage, is no one off, council bosses have admitted.

For it has emerged that flies at the secondary are not the only unwelcome visitors at Cumbernauld’s High School -after it emerged that Our Lady’s High School has been contending with an infestation of rats.

Telltale traps had pupils and parents quizzing teachers but staff are reported to have played down the presence of the rodents on campus.

When it was reported that Greenfaulds High School had a problem with flies, parents contacted this newspaper to say that it was not the only Cumbernauld secondary with a problem.

And now North Lanarkshire Council has admitted that this is the case.

A spokesperson said, “A survey has been completed of the school building to identify any points of entry and works are being completed as a matter of urgency to prevent any access to rodents.

“Any areas affected by the presence of rodents have been treated by pest control experts and measures have been put in place to allow further monitoring and rebaiting where required.

“As with any pest infestation, a number of factors require to be controlled to improve and eradicate the presence of vermin and the programme of measures which includes thorough cleansing, will be monitored to assess their effectiveness.”

It has also emerge that the selfsame problem exists elsewhere in the Northern Corridor.

For it has also emerged that mice have made an appearance - this time at Chryston Primary School.