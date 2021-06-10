Silvanus

For The Association for Heritage Interpretation selected the project work behind these popular new artefacts as a finalist in their Engaging People Awards.

Both were installed at the site as part of a heritage project being led by West Dunbartonshire Council on behalf of four other local authorities and Historic Environment Scotland.

This aims to raise awareness of the Roman UNESCO World Heritage Site and attract local community and visitors to understand its significance.

It comes after the £2.1million project was held up as an example of best practice in cultural heritage throughout Europe by being included in the European Guide for Cultural Heritage in Action.

Kilsyth student Jamie McLaughlin was amongst those involved in creating the distance stone – the original of which is in Glasgow’s Hunterian Museum.

Emma McMullen, Antonine Wall Project Manager at West Dunbartonshire Council, said: “This is another fantastic piece of news which highlights the amazing work going on through the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall Project to bring local Roman heritage back to life.

“We were delighted to launch the replica distance stone and sculpture to raise awareness of the area’s heritage among the local community and visitors to Croy Hill at the start of May, and it is already providing to be a big draw to the local area.

“To be recognised as a finalist in the Outdoor Category of the AHI awards is testament to the impact of the project so far.”

Lorna Bowden, Planning and Place Manager with North Lanarkshire Council, said: “There has been such a buzz in the local community, and further afield, following the installation of the Silvanus sculpture and the replica distance stone.