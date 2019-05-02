St Mary’s pupils are a shining light to closing the generational gap

Pupils from St Mary’s Primary in Seafar found a most appropriate way of entertaining tenants at Bield’s Campsie Gardens.

Residents of the retirement housing development were treated a rendition of Tom Walker’s hit single ‘Leave a Light On’.

The talented youngsters from P6 chose to perform the song as a nod to the BRIT award winner’s mother Maureen, who is a former pupil of St Mary’s.

The visit comes as part of a string of projects that both St Mary’s and Campsie Gardens have planned in order to bridge the generational gap within the area.

This includes P7 pupils assisting residents by helping them develop some ICT skills, while the P4/5 class will be taking part in a games afternoon with residents.

Margaret McEwan, retirement housing manager at Campsie Gardens, said: “The tenants had such a fantastic time with the pupils. They even performed Tom Walker’s hit ‘Leave a Light On’ which was just beautiful.

“Tom’s mother attended the school when she was younger and I know she will be visiting them to help celebrate the school’s 50th birthday this month. A few of our tenants are also set to attend.

“As our neighbour, we have a few other things in the pipeline with St Mary’s to help get younger and older members of the community interacting.

“Hopefully the projects will be as successful as this visit. These sort of social activities can make such a difference to older people and this was one to remember.”

Pupils will have a further chance to show off their talent on Thurday, May 16, at the school show which will look back at the last 50 years and all that was happening in each decade from the 60s to the present day.

The final 50th celebration will be a garden party on Friday, May 31, which will be a fun day for the children who will get the chance to go round the yards and take part in activities.

Pupils are also being encouraged to pay £1 to wear yellow that day in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.

A further charity event takes place on Monday, June 3, with a sponsored walk and litter pick for school funds after St Mary’s was made there is a problem with litter in the area by Ravenswood and Seafar Community Council.