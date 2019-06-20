The Queen set to visit Cumbernauld school

Greenfaulds High in Cumbernauld will celebrate the last day of the school term with a visit from Her Majesty The Queen on Friday, June 28.

It is understood The Queen already has prior engagements in Glasgow and Edinburgh on Friday, June 28, and wanted to visit somewhere in between.

The News & Chronicle has learned The Queen requested coming to North Lanarkshire after hearing about the recent success of North Lanarkshire Schools’ Pipe Band and wishing to see them perform.

Greenfaulds was chosen as the location for this to happen as Her Majesty is also keen to learn more about the work of the Gaelic unit at the school.

Greenfaulds head teacher Linda Park said: “This is a prestigious opportunity for our young people to be part of a really exciting day alongside invited VIP guests, staff members and community representatives.

“This event is a very exciting and memorable end to term for all associated with the wider Greenfaulds community.”

Letters have been sent to parents of pupils at the school detailing the security arrangements for the visit.