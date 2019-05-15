Youth summit wants to build a Year of Young People legacy in North Lanarkshire

A summit to celebrate the achievements of the North Lanarkshire Year of Young People will take place next month.

The event on Wednesday, June 19, will explore ways to establish the legacy of Year of Young People 2018.

The Year of Young People was a programme of events designed to give North Lanarkshire youth a platform to voice their opinions, showcase their talents and challenge perceptions of them and their role in society.

The various events and activities allowed young people including Year of Young People ambassadors, volunteers, education and youth workers, families and elected representatives to celebrate young people and their contributions in a multitude of ways.

Consultations carried out at the end of the year identified key areas to focus on to build on the success of Year of Young People.

These include continued and developed youth engagement and participation, mental health issues and services for young people, and environmental impact, leisure and culture and employment and training opportunities.

In a report to the Youth, Equality and Empowerment committee, head of communities Liz McMurrich wrote: “Building on the strong youth engagement foundations established during Year of Young People 2018, it is now crucial that the potential to better integrate youth engagement and empowerment within the council’s strategic and operational planning is realised.

“The aim of this engagement event will be not only to shape the way forward for young people and elected members, in order to further enhance young people’s voices and give them a wider and deeper role in decision making, across North Lanarkshire Council business, but also to drive the delivery of change at pace.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to proceed with the youth summit and work on mapping out a new strategy for young people.

A venue for the summit has yet to be decided.