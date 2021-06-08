Jack Keenan

The group was set up in March 2020 to support people affected by Covid-19 restrictions and initially focused on providing short-term emergency food parcels and helping to coordinate prescription pick-ups and other forms of support for Cumbernauld residents.

Now, more than a year later, it largely specialises in the delivery of free freshly cooked meals to elderly residents with mobility or health issues and laudably intends to continue doing so.

Suzanne MacLeod, secretary of Cumbernauld Resilience said: “Since forming a little under 15 months ago, we have been blessed to have had a large number of hugely dedicated volunteers.

"It is amazing to think that, working together as a group of volunteers, we have been able to deliver 5,000 parcels to local residents.”

The recipient of the 5,000th delivery, Jack Keenan said: “I was shielding for most of last year, so being able to get freshly cooked meals and other supplies delivered to my door was a massive help.

"As a pensioner, I struggle with mobility issues so still use the service and also make regular donations to help ensure it’s available for others long into the future.”