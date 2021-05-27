Advice for swimmers
Swimmers are being advised to look after their eyes and ears while taking a dip to help minimise risk of infection.
Lockdown has seen a surge of wild swimmers. Now with restrictions lifted and pools reopening, there are many more opportunities to swim. While it’s a really healthy activity, Specsavers are keen to ensure infection doesn’t set us back.
Audiologist Bryan Connor says: ‘For most, a little water in the ears won’t be a problem but extra care should be taken for those susceptible to ear infections or swimmer’s ear."
Contact lens wearers are also being advised to be cautious.
