Al-Anon can help you change your life

In this week’s print edition, we are featuring a hard-hitting but ultimately hopeful testimony from the wife of a chronic alcoholic.

She received life-changing help from the group Al-Anon - which operates no fewer than three groups in Cumbernauld alone.

Anonymity is a key principle of Al-Anon so the lady has not been named.

However more light has been shed on the workings of the group itself after a spokesperson opened up about how it can help.

He said: “You don’t have to drink to suffer from alcoholism. The devastating impact of someone’s drinking can deeply affect their family and friends. It can result in emotional and physical pain, financial hardship and mental anguish.

“Al-Anon family groups want to help people who are living with the problems of someone else’s drinking.”

Whatever your relationship with the drinker, at Al-Anon family groups you will find other people who have similar stories to tell. They provide safe and confidential environments where members can offer each other understanding, strength and hope.”

The Cumbernauld Monday group runs from 1.30-3.30pm at the Muirfield Centre.

Another group meets on Tuesday in the McAulay Community Centre from 8pm to 10pm.

The Muirfield Centre also plays host to the final meeting of the week on Wednesdays which runs from 8pm to 10pm.”