Bogside named as one of the top ten places to live in the UK

Three locations in North Lanarkshire have been listed among the healthiest places to live in the UK.

The village of Marnoch, Glenboig, and Bogside in Kilsyth were all recognised in research by Liverpool University.

The study rated a variety of lifestyle and environmental factors to establish the healthiest locations, putting Great Torrington in Devon at number one. Eight out of the top 10 were in Scotland.

Environment and transportation convener Councillor Michael McPake said: “The results of this study won’t come as a surprise to the people who live in Marloch, Glenboig and Bogside in Kilsyth as all have strong community spirit and access to quality local services, green spaces and housing.

“Glenboig has an excellent community group which provides many services to its residents and it is within a Community Growth Area where the council is actively planning how best to develop the area for the future.

“In Kilsyth, we have been working with the community on a framework and action plan to further enhance this popular village and the surrounding Kelvin Valley. In these and other areas, we work in partnership with communities to provide new play and recreation facilities and environmental improvements through our Local Development Programme.”