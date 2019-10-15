Bridal bash will honour the memory of Condorrat man

It will be all white on the night next month as a bunch of brides have a ball in aid of a very special cause.

And the inspiration behind the madcap bridal bash will in fact be a well-known Condorrat man who passed away from last April.

Gordon Alexander will be recognisable to many of our readers due to his involvement with a number of key organisations across the town.

They included Condorrat Bowling Club, 1st Condorrat Boys’ Brigade in the 1980s .

Gordon who had lived in the town since 1974 after moving from Possilpark was also very involved with the town’s 24 Hour Marathon Walk when this was staged on an annual basis.

Sadly Gordon died from Pancreatic Cancer last April - but his dynamic daughter Lorraine has come to the fore to raise cash for a charity close to her family’s heart.

That is why she has chosen Pancreatic Cancer Scotland to benefit from the proceeds of the night which is being held on Saturday, November 16, at the Garfield House Hotel, Stepps.

Guests are encouraged to wear their original wedding dress, but Lorraine is planning a purple surprise by giving her own glorious gown a mauve makeover to match the colour of the charity.

Lorraine organised her first Bridal Ball last year with the support of family and friends, as well as a host of generous businesses.

And she is hoping that this year’s event will be even bigger and better than the last.

Lorraine who owns her own dance school explained: “Years ago I had heard of a similar event being carried out for a charity and thought it was a great idea.

“ I quite fancied trying to organise something myself.

“If I am being honest I didn’t have a charity close enough to my heart to do it for.

“After my dad passed away in April last year that all changed.

“The idea came back to me and I had the perfect charity – and reason – to do it”.

Lorraine is hoping to hear from anyone who can support her with prizes, donations or ticket sales.

Entry price £30 includes an evening of entertainment, two-course meal, a glass of fizz on arrival and lots of surprises.

All proceeds from the night will go to the PCS charity.

Get in touch – and secure your ticket - by e-mailing lorrainemcdonalddance@yahoo.co.uk or alternatively you can donate directly via the JustGiving page - www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lorraine-mcdonald4.