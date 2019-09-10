Chance to give blood in Cumbernauld and Abronhill

The Scottish Blood Transfusion Service is asking over-17s in the Cumbernauld area to put time aside to heed the call for blood donations.

It’s been confirmed that its team of staff will be at New Town Hall on Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 16. from 4pm to 7.30pm

Abronhill residents will also have a chance to donate as the team move on to Abronhill Parish Church on Thursday, October 17 again at these same times.

Regular donors must wait at least 12 weeks between the last time they gave blood.

Potential donors who have been ill must wait two weeks from recovery and at least seven days after completing a course of antibiotics before giving blood. There is an upper age restriction of 66-years for those who have never donated before but regular donors of this age group are asked to keep donating.

Some restrictions apply for too for those who have returned from long haul flights.