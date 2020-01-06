Chance to save a life in Kilsyth and Cumbernauld

The Scottish Blood Transfusion Service has confirmed that it is coming to Kilsyth next Wednesday (January 15)

Garrell Vale community centre will host the team of specialist nurses and technicians who require the public to come forward.

The session will run from 2pm to 3.30pm and from 5pm to 7.30pm.

The service has also revealed that is coming to Cumbernauld at the start of next month.

Once again, New Town Hall is the venue in question.

The sessions will take place on Monday, February 3 from 3pm to 7.30pm

There will be an additional session the following day at the same times.

Teenagers must have reached their 17th birthday to give blood.