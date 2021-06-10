Our titles in Lanarkshire received a complaint from a reader who felt that a “scaremongering” nurse had over-stepped the mark by saying so when her mother went along for her jab at Ravenscraig.

The reader – who admits it’s caused a family argument over childcare - also claimed this was in contravention of advice issued by the World Health Organisation. However, a NHS Lanarkshire spokesperson has confirmed: “NHS Lanarkshire is strongly encouraging people to do a Covid test twice per week. We understand that some are reluctant to be vaccinated. That is their right.”