Cumbernauld and Kilsyth ex-pat in Japan slams Coronavirus scare stories

A Cumbernauld ex-pat who has made a new life for himself in Japan has rubbished scare stories about the risks of the Coronavirus in his adopted homeland.

Teacher Liam Carrigan who hails from Greenfaulds after spending part of his childhood in Kilsyth now lives in Chikuma in Nagano Prefecture - where schools have just shut for a fortnight.

Liam (36) who is also a writer said: “I’ve been fielding a lot of calls from family and friends back in Scotland, rightly concerned about some of the nonsense that has been written about this outbreak.

“The biggest challenge we face right now is not the virus itself - indeed there has only been one reported case in this prefecture and that was almost a week ago and the patient is expected to be fine.

“The Prime minister however took the decision without consulting anyone in the education ministry or regional government to shut the schools- the main problem is one of confusion. Nobody knows how to proceed.

“The Japanese government are cancelling most events including a grand sumo tournament in Osaka being held behind closed doors. A number of large scale gatherings have been posponed.

“His actions have given the impression that Japan is undergoing a national crisis and there is an immediate danger to everyone here - it’s not and there isn’t.

“There is an element of uncertainty but the situation is not as dire as is being depicted and I believe it will be back to normal when the school year starts in April.

“I also firmly believe the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned.

“To my family and friends I say this - we are doing just fine over here.”

For the full account of Liam’s recent experience in Japan, read on.

“Here, in rural Nagano Prefecture, in northwestern Japan, we are facing the fear that comes with this New Coronavirus.

It’s fair to say that my current surroundings are a far cry from my childhood, living in Kilsyth and later attending St Maurice’s High School in Cumbernauld.

During my 10 years in Japan, and a 3 year stint in Hong Kong, working as both a teacher and a writer, I have seen plenty of disasters, natural and human.

I’ve lived through earthquakes, typhoons, anti-government protests and just last year, we had some pretty severe flooding.

You may even have seen my town, Chikuma, on the international news.

A number of students and teachers at the primary schools where I teach had to be evacuated.

However, throughout everything that happened, we always endured, we persisted, and ultimately, life went on as normal.

However, this is something different.

Things changed last week, when Prime Minister Abe took the decision, without consulting anyone in the education ministry or regional governments, to close all our schools for two weeks, in light of the New Coronavirus. The main problem is one of confusion. This is completely unique situation in Japan and no-one is quite sure how to proceed.

The biggest challenge we are facing in Japan now is not the virus itself. Indeed, there has only been one reported case in Nagano Prefecture so far, and that was almost a week ago.

Last I checked, the patient was making good progress and is expected to be fine.

As an observer, the biggest challenges we have to face here, are fear, misinformation and overreaction.

Prime Minister Abe’s actions have, wrongly, given the impression that Japan is undergoing a major national crisis, and that there is an immediate danger to everyone here.

It’s not, and there isn’t.

I’ve been fielding a lot of messages from my friends and family back in Scotland, rightly concerned at some of the complete nonsense that has been written about this outbreak.

If you have family or friends in Japan now, please don’t worry. We are doing just fine. The New Coronavirus is not the deadly plague it’s being made out to be by the more reactionary elements of the Scottish media.

At school, us teachers will still go to work, the kids will go on their spring break two weeks earlier than usual. Most of the kids seem delighted at the idea of 4 weeks off school instead of two.

There is an element of uncertainty, but not the dire circumstances being depicted.

The truth is, everyone is a bit on edge. We are not exactly sure how this outbreak is going to proceed.

The fact that the UK Embassy’s official advisory sent out to UK citizens in Japan via their Facebook page on Friday contained broken and out of date links that didn’t work doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Considering who we have as UK Prime Minister at the moment though, its not exactly surprising.

Back here in Japan, The Japanese government are cancelling most events. The J League football calendar has been cancelled for the next three weeks, the grand sumo tournament in Osaka later this month is being held behind closed doors. A number of concerts, conferences and other large scale gatherings have also been postponed.

However, the reality remains that, statistically speaking, I am far more likely to be hit by a bus on my way to work tomorrow than I am to succumb to this virus.

Among those under the age of 40, with no major health conditions, such as diabetes, heart conditions or respiratory illnesses, the kill rate is sitting at about 0.2 %. In truth it’s probably even lower than this, since China’s government is widely suspected to be lying about how many people there have actually been infected.

In reality, the seasonal flu is about 5 times more likely to kill you than this new virus. However, we don’t see the same hysteria and panic in regards to containing that.

My job for the last couple of weeks, in addition to teaching, has also involved counselling some of my students, worried and afraid at some of the irresponsible reporting they have read about this virus.

That will probably continue, for the foreseable future.

But to my friends and family back in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, I say this:

Don’t worry, we are doing just fine over here. The local government is giving daily updates of what is going on. There are hand sanitizers on site at every school, on site nurses are checking everyone’s temperatures regularly.

Even my local gym is asking all its members to have their temperature checked before they work out.

So please don’t worry. As my American friends here like to say: “We got this”. Every precaution is being taken and every resource utilized to get this situation back under control.

Away from Japan, tests are already being conducted on potential vaccines for this virus. Scientists are learning more about it each day and I am confident it won’t be long until it is contained.

I am also confident that when the new school year starts in April, things will be back to normal.

I also firmly believe that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, as planned.

If you’re thinking of visiting Japan, then please do so.

This country is safe, it’s beautiful, and you will not a find a friendlier, more hospitable group of people anywhere in the world.

As for me, well, I’m looking forward to having four weeks with no classes in which to catch up on my writing, and if I can persuade my workaholic girlfriend to take a day off, maybe even take a wee trip to the nearby hot spring baths.

The Japanese aren’t the type of people to just grind to a halt in times of adversity, and thankfully, neither am I. “