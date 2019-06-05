Cumbernauld event provides support in the right direction for those with complex needs

New connections were made between key health and social care providers and local people with complex needs and their carers at Cornerstone House Centre.

The ‘Support in the Right

Direction’ drop-in event, hosted by Cumbernauld and North Area Health and Social Care, North Lanarkshire Community Capacity Building and Carer Support Consortium, was attended by more than 70 participants.

Twenty organisations including CACE Older People Active Lives, North Lanarkshire Disability Forum, Cornerstone House Centre, North Lanarkshire Carers Together and Scottish Association for Mental Health were on hand to provide knowledge and expertise in areas such as new home support provision, advocacy services, family carers needs, assisted living technology, Self-Directed Support and financial inclusion.

A special North Lanarkshire Disability Forum video played continuously throughout the event, highlighting how individuals facing particular challenges can benefit from accessing bespoke support through a programme entitled Community Connectors.

Mary McNeil, development manager at Cornerstone House Centre, said: “As service providers, it’s so important we initiate key connections and opportunities which help those with physical disabilities, long term conditions, mental health challenges and addictions in the Cumbernauld area.

“For a variety of social, economic and cultural reasons, health statistics in the Cumbernauld locality compare relatively poorly with those in Scotland as whole.

“In particular, the area has higher than average rates of Coronary Heart Disease, COPD, anxiety and depression, child poverty and alcohol-related hospital stays.”

“Those with support needs and their carers were able to network and chat informally with skilled health and social care professionals in a relaxed, friendly environment. Furthermore, participants had the opportunity to take part in a special arts and crafts session organised by Bazooka Arts, and received a free £3 voucher for Cornerstone Café.

“Sincere thanks go to CACE Older People Active Lives, North Lanarkshire Disability Forum, Cornerstone Café and all partners of the Cumbernauld and North Area Consortium who led on planning and organisation of the event.

A calendar of further Health Information Hub events will be published at www.cornerstone-house.org.uk.