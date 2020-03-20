Cumbernauld group shows its Resilience

A new group has been set up in Cumbernauld to help those in need of assistance during the Coronvirus crisis.

Cumbernauld Resilience Group is made up of local volunteers who are on hand to help with food parcels, prescription collection, and even making phonecalls to those who might need some company throughout their isolation period.

The group is looking for anyone who is able to help to consider making a donation to their JustGiving page, all proceeds of which will be administered by registered local charity Cumbernauld Together.

People have been flocking to the Cumbernauld Resilience page on Facebook to offer their services and the JustGiving page (www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/suzanne-macleod) has raised over £1300 is just two days.

Greenfaulds High, Cumbernauld Academy and St Mary’s Primary have all donated to the cause as has TK Maxx in Falkirk.

Cumbernauld East councillor Gillian Fannan, who set up the group, said: “We’ve had a lot of interest from really kind hearted locals who want to help their neighbours during this time.

“With this much needed support we are able to begin to help the most vulnerable in our community.

“Not everyone has family or friends who are able to deliver supplies, and we really want to make sure nobody is suffering alone through a self-isolation period.

“Our hotline number will go live on Monday, and anyone who needs us is encouraged to get in touch.”

Suzanne MacLeod added: “Thanks to everyone for being fabulous, for being concerned and community minded.

“Together we can make a difference and help those who need it, but I have to ask if everyone can keep seeking donations – we need to keep our stocks high so we can help more people.”

Ahead of Monday’s launch a leaflet drop is taking place tomorrow (Saturday) at noon from Sacred Heart car park.

Suzanne said: “Anyone able to assist who does not have an underlying condition or needs to isolate would be most welcome. We have 5000 leaflets to get out and plan to target areas most in need.”

Anyone in need of help can call 07707860976.

Meanwhile, Cumbernauld Taxis is offering a temporary service for elderly/disabled people who may need prescriptions collected or shopping done.

The company’s drivers will do it for you and drop it off, for a normal fare rate.

For more information message Cumbernauld Taxis on Facebook or call 01236 738383.