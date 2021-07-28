As we reported last week Wee Cycle will be staging a free Pedal in The Park for families on Saturday, August 15 and Sunday August 15 from 12 noon to 4pm.

This will feature a chance to try out different bikes and to cycle in a circuit formation in what’s being viewed as a pilot event for a more permanent course.

Organiser Phil Jones has looked to a Glasgow-based circuit called Freewheel North for inspiration and believes that Palacerigg is a good location to replicate that formula in.

Phil, who has worked for organisations like I Am Bikes and Recyke-a-Bike over the last eight years, said: “I have also been volunteering at Freewheel north on and off during this time and have always wanted to do something similar here in Cumbernauld, but couldn't find the right venue, time or support.

“The council itself seems supportive of the idea for a Freewheel North type facility at the park, utilising the paths where the animal pens used to be. It's a perfect wee circuit with nice smooth paths in lovely surroundings.

"Freewheel North started off with one man and a container with a couple of bikes. It developed into something much bigger with lots of bikes and adapted or specialist cycles. That is exactly what I would like to do at Palacerigg.”

And what about the bash planned for mid August?

“The event itself next month will be great,” stated Phil who has secured items like a side tandem, electric bikes, wheelchair bike and Theraplay trikes and go-carts.

"I’m hopeful of getting a few other cycling organisations involved, and Morag the Cycling Scientist from Dullatur will be doing a Dr Bike service as well, so people can pedal up and get their bike tweaked to keep it in optimum condition.”

"Palacerigg Community Trust will be there as well with a stall to share plans for the park plus a food and drink stall to raise funds for funds I'm hoping that Watch Us Grow will have a plant sale too.