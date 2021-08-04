Angela Hamilton

Kildrum resident Angela Hamilton, who has been battling to improve mental health services since 2016, said: "The figures show that not much has changed. People are still being let down and forgotten about.

"Why should people, from the largest town in North Lanarkshire, be expected to travel for help? We need our own services and a mental health centre would be the ideal outcome.

“So many people are still on the waiting lists, forgotten about and left to get on with it. Yes, there are telephone services but this is not a one-size fits-all-solution. We have been promised funding would go into improving services. We have not seen any improvement in our area.

“Meanwhile we watch on as other areas get more funding and services."

Her colleague Amanda Herson said: “The findings are a true reflection of the lack of services available to people that require it. Mental health is also a medical emergency like a broken leg or similar, so why is it treated differently?”

However, Raymond Taylor, Health and Social Work West Sector manager, Health & Social Care North Lanarkshire, said: “We have two community mental health teams located in Cumbernauld. These teams are continuing with face-to-face support, Near Me video consultations and telephone calls.

“We are also referring patients to other services, such as the Scottish Association for Mental Health where it is appropriate to do so. In addition to this, our psychological therapies for older people team continues to be available to patients.

“There are also a number of resources on the NHS Lanarkshire website relating to adult mental health and Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). Anyone needing an urgent appointment can be seen face-to-face in the clinic or offered a video appointment through Attend Anywhere.