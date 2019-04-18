First class rating for charity’s work with young people in Lanarkshire

Youth support charity Includem has been awarded the Care Inspectorate’s top rating for their work in Lanarkshire helping to improve young people’s lives.

The charity which offers intensive 24/7 support for vulnerable young people and their families was given an ‘excellent’ grade for the third year running.

The inspectorate were particularly impressed by the approach they had to working with young clients.

Its report reads: “The service had an excellent system in place for identifying areas of need and monitoring the progress of outcomes.

“Furthermore, a huge effort was made was made to improve young people’s lives and this was completed with a great deal of creativity and passion.’

“We consistently heard from young people and their families that Includem had made a significant difference in their lives.”

Includem works with around a dozen young people in Lanarkshire who are experiencing challenges dealing with day to day living.

It offers tailored intensive support to build confidence and social skills, backed by a 24/7 helpline.

Includem chief executive, Martin Dorchester said: “To gain such recognition from the inspectorate is reinforcement that our intensive trust based one-to-one approach really does work.

“Our model of support is based upon building solid relationships of trust, through this approach we are able to help young people make positive life choices and progress towards the type of future they want to live.

“It is not only the inspectorate who are telling us this it is our young people themselves.”

Feedback ranged from ‘If Includem wasn’t in my life, my life would be two times worse. I have people I can trust. I can talk to them,’ to ‘Both my sons have spoken to workers about things they wouldn’t speak to me about directly and then workers have been able to speak to us and it has been resolved’.