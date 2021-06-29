NHS Lanarkshire is upping the number of appointments for those turning up – and for those who require to re-book an appointment they missed.

The service will give residents a chance to receive their jab closer to home.

However, despite discussions at an earlier stage with community leaders in Kilsyth with a view to this being offered in the town, the service will be confined to Cumbernauld

The clinics are specifically aimed at over 18s who have not had their first dose – and those who need their second dose and have waited more than eight weeks since their first vaccination.

The clinics will continue from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and next Wednesday. Thursday and Friday.

Dr Mark Russell, Lead for the covid-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire said: “These drop-in clinics will help us to vaccinate our communities as quickly as possible and allow us to get back to the things we’ve missed.

“To make the clinics more convenient we have also added rebooking appointments on the same days as the drop-in clinics.

" This means that people can reschedule their booked appointment if it suits them better.

"People can also cancel their booked appointment and attend a drop-in clinic.

“We are doing all we can to make sure attending for a vaccination is as easy as possible.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel and we need to make sure that our vaccination uptake is as high as possible to allow us to continue on our road back to normality.”

The service continues to be offered to all at the NHS Lanarkshire superhubs both in East Kilbride and Ravenscraig.

These operate seven days a week from 8.30am to 7.30pm and a drop-in clinic will operate there too. A full list of all the clinics dotted across the authority can now be found on the NHS Lanarkshire website.