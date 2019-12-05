Funeral director issues appeal over unclaimed ashes

A Scottish funeral directors has launched an appeal this festive season to reunite families with the uncollected ashes of loved ones.

Fosters Family Funeral Directors says more than 150 sets of ashes have been left unclaimed at its parlours across Scotland, including Cumbernauld and Bellshill, with some dating as far back as 2005.

With Christmas fast approaching, thoughts often turn to family and friends who may not be with us anymore and Fosters is keen to use this time to raise awareness about those ashes which have not yet been claimed.

Lorna Montgomery at Fosters Family Funeral Directors said: “There can be many reasons why ashes are not collected immediately.

“In some instances we are asked to keep them so they can be scattered alongside the ashes of another family member at a later date.

“However funerals can be hard for grieving families, and sometimes coming in to collect ashes can prove difficult. There are also cases where people have simply moved address and it can be challenging for us to trace them.

“We would love to help reunite people with the ashes of their loved ones, especially at this time of year and that’s why we are calling on families to get in touch.”

To enquire about unclaimed ashes contact the local Fosters funeral parlour where the cremation was organised, or call the 24-hour care line on 0800 121 8090.

For more information visit www.fostersfuneraldirectors.com.