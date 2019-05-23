Great fundraising effort by North Lanarkshire pupils and council staff

Fundraising efforts by school pupils and council staff across North Lanarkshire have raised £4,350 for Brain Tumour Research.

The pupils and staff took part in a variety of fundraising activities to raise the much needed funds, including participating in the charity’s ‘Wear a hat day’, taking part in a special photo booth with their hats and organising coffee mornings and bake sales.

Provost of North Lanarkshire Jean Jones, who helped coordinate many of the fundraising activities said: “I would like to thank everyone who helped raise such a fantastic sum of money.

“Our school pupils, parents, teachers and staff were all so enthusiastic in helping to support such a worthwhile charity. Unfortunately, brain tumours kill more people under the age of 40 than any other form of cancer in the UK so it is vital as much research as possible takes place to try and prevent it.”

Joe Woolcott, Scottish Community Fundraising Manager for Brain Tumour Research visited the Civic Centre, Motherwell to collect the cheque from Provost Jones.

He said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone for really taking this cause to their hearts. The money raised will help Brain Tumour Research to fund vital work at its centres of excellence where scientists are focused on finding new treatments and, ultimately, a cure for brain tumours.

“We are also campaigning for the government and the larger cancer charities to increase their spend on research.”