Greenfaulds High pupils raise funds for SBH Scotland

A trio of pupils from Greenfaulds High have raised over £630 for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland, by taking part in a programme designed to empower young people to make a difference in their communities.

Emma Keenan, Lisa Scott and Shafa Waqas, all aged 13, took part in the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI), which saw them taking on fundraising efforts to support SBH Scotland, a charity that supports hundreds of young people and their families affected by the lifelong conditions of spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Shafa, who lives with spina bifida, has a strong connection to the charity and regularly uses the charity’s services, attending support groups and workshops at the Dullatur centre with her mum.

The three friends took on several fundraising initiatives, including bracing the elements to complete a sponsored walk, holding a bake sale and having collection boxes at Shafa’s dad’s shop in Kilsyth, raising over £630 for the charity.

Shafa said: “SBH Scotland means a lot to me. My mum and I have had support since joining the charity and my sister has also enjoyed attending groups with us. They’re a great charity and I’m lucky to have them so near.”

With an annual requirement to raise £1 milllon, fundraising activities are essential to ensuring the charity can continue providing vital services.

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland, said: “I’d like to say a huge thanks to Emma, Lisa and Shafa for their fantastic efforts.

“Because of their hard work and generosity, we’re able to deliver our range of services to hundreds of people up and down the country, including Shafa and her family, who are affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus.”

For more information on SBH Scotland and to keep up to date on other fundraising opportunities taking place across Scotland, visit www.sbhscotland.org.uk.