Had contact with Condorrat Primary? You must take two tests weekly
Health chiefs have issued a request for the public to take two Covid tests weekly if they have links with an environment associated with an outbreak – like Condorrat Primary.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:25 am
Dr Jackie Hyland, NHS Lanarkshire Consultant in Health Protection said that locals needed to be aware of one key factor which extended beyond the campus and now revolved around new variants.
She added: “Many of the infections linked to schools arise from community spread and at present the number of community cases has been rising across Scotland. The rise in cases associated with Condorrat for example has understandably, raised concerns with pupils, parents and staff.”
"I would strongly encourage people to do a Covid test twice per week and take up the offer of the vaccine.”