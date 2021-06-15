The Muirfield Centre

The Cumbernauld News and Kilsyth Chronicle has been inundated with complaints in our online edition amidst claims that it is simply too difficult to book an appointment in Cumbernauld.

It is also been claimed that far too many of our readers have been offered appointments in East Kilbride if they have expressed a willingness to travel to Ravenscraig.

When we put these claims to NHS Lanarkshire, the board claimed that vigorous efforts have been made to accommodate everybody.

It insists that an unprecdented level of dates have been made available in June for locals to be vaccinated at the Muirfield Centre – but has also admitted that the focus has fallen more heavily on the superhub which is approximately 20 miles away from Cumbernauld.

Dr Mark Russell, Lead for the covid-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire, said: “For the next two weeks NHS Lanarkshire is concentrating appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations in our two supercentres, to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible. After this peak of activity, we will then be focusing more on our local centres, and drop-in clinics, to help reach those people who have not received their first or second dose.

“The local centres available will include the Muirfield Centre for the people of Cumbernauld and surrounding areas. During June the venue is open on four occasions, more than any of our other local centres. If people receive appointments which are not suitable, they can reschedule online or by telephone.

“We would like to thank the people of Cumbernauld and Kilsyth for continuing to attend their appointments."

Dr Russell would not be drawn on the prospect of a separate vaccination centre for our Kilsyth readers, despite this newspaper specifically raising this in our query – but did reveal one key fact.