Here's how over 18s can apply online for their first jab under new system
A new online system will enable every adult in Scotland to register for their first jab – after being used successfully to book in unpaid carers and those between 18 and 29 years of age.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 9:38 am
Monday, 28th June 2021, 9:39 am
The Scottish Government said the new self-registration system was aimed at those who had not received a jab appointment or who missed their first jab for whatever reason.
It will also allow new arrivals to Scotland or those without an up-to-date address registered to get vaccinated.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Whatever the reason anyone aged 18 or over has not received an appointment, we invite them to take up this opportunity to self-register as soon as possible.”
To do so see www.nhsinform.scot/vaccineregistration.