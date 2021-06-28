The Scottish Government said the new self-registration system was aimed at those who had not received a jab appointment or who missed their first jab for whatever reason.

It will also allow new arrivals to Scotland or those without an up-to-date address registered to get vaccinated.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Whatever the reason anyone aged 18 or over has not received an appointment, we invite them to take up this opportunity to self-register as soon as possible.”