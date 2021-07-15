Contributed

For the volunteer army which showcases Cumbernauld at its caring best, has now delivered the grand total of 100,000 meals to residents across town.

Since forming in March 2020 the charity has in fact provided 100,760 meals, including more than 23,000 freshly cooked dinners, free of charge to residents in Cumbernauld.

The speed at which the group mobilised its operations as lockdown struck attracted national headlines as volunteers quickly grasped the scale of the problem and how it would affect the ability of so many in the town to do the shopping or preparation that would put a hot meal on their tables during this unprecedented time.

Seeing a bigger picture, they also ably stepped up to the plate over the festive season providing festive meals at both Christmas and New Year, with gifts thrown in!

And the volunteers are showing no signs whatsoever of flagging, especially as they keep being approached by an increasing number of people who are self-isolating or need their help generally

And they are talking years here, not months.

The group has also set up a new Facebook page to make its services even more accessible to an ever-widening range of locals, and volunteers are pledging to keep on keeping on in their quest to provide a lifeline.

Cumbernauld Resilience’s Maureen Avis said: “As ever, we’d like to say a massive thank you to all our volunteers who go above and beyond to help others.

"And we would also like to thank the many local businesses that have made donations.

“We’re delighted to still be going strong 16 months after forming and look forward to delivering plenty more freshly cooked meals in the coming months and years."

To find out more about Cumbernauld Resilience, including how to make a donation, you can visit their new Facebook page at: Facebook.com/CumbernauldResilience.