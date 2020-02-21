Man died at Antonine Centre

Police have confirmed the sad news that a man was found dead at the Antonine Centre on Friday, February 14.

The man was discovered in toilet facilities at the mall at around 5.15pm - sparking a full response from emergency services.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the sudden death of a 48-year-old man within a shopping centre in Cumbernauld. The death is not being treated as suspicious.A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the Antonine Centre’s managing agent Savills said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the individual involved. “