Mass shutdown of council leisure facilities just announced

In line with government advice on reducing social contact, all culture & leisure facilities in North Lanarkshire will close to the public from close of business today (Tuesday March 17)

It is being stressed that they will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The closures applies to all:

Community centres and school letting

Libraries, including mobile services

Museums including Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life and North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre

All sports and leisure facilities including gyms, swimming pools, golf courses and driving range.

Motherwell Theatre and Concert Hall, Airdrie Town Hall and Bellshill Cultural Centre

Community arts classes and sport development activity

Cafes at country parks

A spokesperson said:“We hope to reschedule some of our events and all customers with existing tickets will be eligible for a refund or an exchange. Details of this will be available in the coming days.

“All NL Leisure memberships and direct debits will be temporarily suspended automatically. You do not need to take any action. There will be further, direct contact with members in the coming days.

“These are very challenging times for everyone and we appreciate your understanding, support and co-operation.”