And they have taken issue with NHS Lanarkshire by stating that there should be a greater concentration of services available within the town.

Activist Angela Hamilton, of Cumbernauld Mental Health Centre Campaign, spearheaded an online survey which was conducted over the course of a week and involved a total of 70 local residents - every single one of whom believes that opening a mental health clinic right here is the only way forward.

This identified that 32 per cent of those who sought help via their own doctor were not in fact given the referral to therapy that they had asked for, chiefly because it is oversubscribed or simply unavailable here.

The 68 per cent who were referred would not seem to be much better off as the majority are still waiting, while others have been told by mental health professionals that waiting lists are full and are referred back to their GP. It was also claimed that 84 per cent of those surveyed had no follow-up from their GP in regard to referrals and 61 per cent were not informed of existing support groups.

Angela said: “Cumbernauld seems to be constantly forgotten about.”