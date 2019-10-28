Motherwell writer dies but book on hometown will add to her legacy

A Motherwell woman who found fame as a journalist and commentator on national newspapers has passed away from cancer aged 57.

Deborah Orr who left Garrion Academy in Wishaw to attend St Andrew’s University made London her home.

Miss Orr was a former editor of the Guardian’s Weekend magazine who became a columist well known for her no-holds-barred views.

She was fornerly married to fellow writer Will Self.

Miss Orr latterly concentrated on writing an autobiography of her working class upbringing in the town.

Called ‘Motherwell:A Girlhood’ it will be published in January. 2020,