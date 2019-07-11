MP launches petition demanding current Monklands hospital site remains an option

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney has launched a petition calling for an option to rebuild the new Monklands hospital on the current site.

This comes after an independent review panel recommended NHS Lanarkshire re-evaluate the two top scoring options for the location of the new hospital – Gartcosh and Glenmavis.

However, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman also instructed the health board to discount rebuilding on the existing Monklands site due to concerns over cost, timescales and patient safety

Mr Gaffney said: “The Scottish Government are trying to rule out the current site to be the home of the new hospital being planned by NHS Lanarkshire.

“I have launched a petition for members of the community who feel the same way. The current location has good transport links and is an important place in the community.

The Health Secretary has failed to take in to account the views of the public or the impact on the wider community.

“At the very least, the current site should be considered by the Scottish Government and NHS Lanarkshire.”