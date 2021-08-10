The Muirfield Centre

As we reported last week, lengthy out-of-town trips and a by-invitation-only approach are a thing of the past now.

For although Ravenscraig is still acting as a superhub on a daily basis, hours for vaccination clinics in Cumbernauld have been dramatically upped in recent weeks in a quest to complete the process.

It is being stressed that the second dose can only be given to those who have waited eight weeks or more since first being vaccinated.

Dr Mark Russell, Lead for the covid-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire said: “These drop-in clinics will help us to vaccinate our communities as quickly as possible and allow us to get back to the things we’ve missed.

"To make the clinics more convenient we have also added rebooking appointments on the same days as the drop-in clinics.

“This means that people can reschedule their booked appointment if it suits them better.

"People can also cancel their booked appointment and attend a drop-in clinic.”

Clinics will run on a 9am to 5pm basis from Thursday and will run daily until until Friday, August 20.

Shortly before we went to press it emerged over 16s can now be vaccinated at this venue.