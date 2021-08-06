Graphic

NHS Lanarkshire have selected The Link Centre as a new base of operations – which will have a three pronged approach – as Covid-19 vaccinations, booster jabs and flu jabs are rolled out under the one roof.

The decades-old community centre which neighbours the Tryst Sports Centre was judged to to be a suitably central replacement to the Muirfield which has been the focal point of the local vaccination programme for both Cumbernauld and Kilsyth since February.

Although Ravenscraig will continue to exist as a superhub, it would finally appear that Cumbernauld and Kilsyth residents will be fully dealt with nearer their own doorstep on a permanent basis as the health board rings the changes.

Craig Cunningham, Head of Commissioning and Performance, South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We have been working closely with our colleagues in North and South Lanarkshire Councils to plan for the covid-19 booster vaccination programme.

" While all the details have not yet been confirmed, we wanted to share what we do know.

“We have confirmed this site for the next stage and we plan to also use these venues for the flu programme.

"These are in addition to a dedicated team for people who are housebound.”

“The site was chosen with support from council colleagues as they had to meet certain criteria and staff conducted assessments to confirm their suitability.

"Now the venue has been confirmed we will be working with Strathclyde Partnership for Transport to ensure the venues have adequate public transport links.

“In the meantime, we would encourage people to attend for their first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. We are doing all we can to make sure attending for a vaccination is as easy as possible. Information for all drop-in clinics is published on our website at www.nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk/covid-19-vaccine/#clinics