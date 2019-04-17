Mum smashes her target for Kiltwalk participants

A mum who set out to convince 65 people to walk the Kiltwalk with her has surpassed her target and is now set to lead almost 100 walkers.

To mark 65 years of ENABLE Scotland, Jacqueline Foy vowed to get 65 people to walk in aid the charity’s RASCALS service, which offers an after-school club to youngsters aged 4-18 with additional support needs.

Within weeks of launching her campaign, Jacqueline has attracted sign-ups from 96 individuals.

Jacqueline’s son Patrick, who has autism and global developmental delay, attends RASCALS in Cumbernauld.

She said: “RASCALS provide a lifeline to our family and wonderful opportunities to Patrick and all of the other children and their families who depend on it.

“I’m eternally grateful to ENABLE Scotland for everything they do and wanted to give something back. As it’s their 65th year I thought it was a great opportunity to get 65 of my family, friends and colleagues to join me in raising money. I was really shocked when the sign-ups started coming in and we surpassed the target so quickly.

“I’m really looking forward to the Kiltwalk and seeing everyone who has signed up to walk with me – and of course it’s not too late to sign up and join us. I’ll be thanking everyone on behalf of Patrick and everyone at RASCALS for their support.”

The Kiltwalk takes on Sunday, April 28, and is expected to be attended by thousands of walkers from dozens of charities across Scotland.

Walkers can choose from three routes of varying distances. The 25-mile Mighty Stride (Glasgow-Balloch), the 11-mile Big Stroll (Clydebank-Balloch) and the six-mile Wee Wander (Dumbarton-Balloch).

Jacqueline added: “It’s not an exaggeration to say that I don’t know what we’d do without RASCALS and the wonderful staff who make sure Patrick enjoys his time there every week.

“They’re great with all of the children and importantly offer much needed respite to their families – walking the Kiltwalk for ENABLE Scotland and RASCALS is the least I can do to acknowledge their support and thank them.”

For every pound raised, £1.40 goes to charity, with Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation pledging a 40 per cent top up for all funds raised.

To back Jacqueline visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jackiesrascals and for more information visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.