Mystery noise in Kilsyth

A number of puzzled Kilsythians have raised concerns about an “otherworldly” sound that is being heard across two streets in the middle of the night.

Reader Angela McGuire got in touch to say that the pulsating sound could be heard in the neighbourhood Haughton Avenue and Courthill Crescent area.Angela said: “I first heard it approximately 2 weeks ago and put it down to the building site nearby - however several people including myself also have heard it at night. It’s almost otherworldly. I cannot fathom the source and believe many others will have heard it also.”