NHS Lanarkshire moves to reassure pregnant women

NHS Lanarkshire has moved to reassure pregnant women on maternity service provision and offer advice for those who are self-isolating and facing an emergency.

Cheryl Clark, NHS Lanarkshire chief midwife, said: “At this time, there are some changes to maternity service provision within NHS Lanarkshire.

“One birthing partner is very much welcome during labour. Your midwife will discuss postnatal visiting for partners only on a case-by-case basis.

“At this time, we are asking pregnant women who are scheduled to attend for ultrasound scans, appointments in our maternity day bed unit, antenatal clinics and maternity triage to attend on their own.

“We do have staffing challenges but the service continues to operate in a normal function. We are experiencing an unprecedented high volume of calls to our maternity triage department from pregnant women wishing advice on COVID-19.

“We urge all pregnant women to who are self-isolating to contact their community midwife to discuss their antenatal care and to contact maternity triage in emergency situations.”

Further details including contact details can be found at www.nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk/services/maternity-services.

Guidance for pregnant women and the maternity professionals has been produced by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, which is available at www.rcog.org.uk.