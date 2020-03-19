Parliamentarians ask everyone to look out for others

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth’s parliamentarians have issued a joint statement asking people to look out for each other during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Stuart McDonald MP and Jamie Hepburn MSP wanted to convey a message to their constituents at this difficult time.

The full message states: “We know people will be anxious about what lies ahead, though the vast majority of people will only ever have mild coronavirus symptoms.

“We can all play a part in reducing the risks by following the scientific guidance being issued, washing our hands properly, and by self-isolating at home if you have a fever or persistent cough.

“We can expect further measures will be announced in the days ahead, based on expert advice.

“This is available in the first instance from the NHS inform website which can be found at www.nhsform.scot.

“We can also help by not panic buying which makes access to important goods more difficult for others.

“The supermarkets advise their supply chains are strong, and there is plenty for everyone if we all cooperate.

“And let’s all look out for those who may need help.

“There are lots of good strong community initiatives already springing up around Cumbernauld and Kilsyth with that aim which is great and really welcome.”