Plea for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth residents to help with new food project

Royal Voluntary Service is appealing for volunteers to step forward and help develop a brand new community food project in North Lanarkshire.

The charity, which is working in partnership with the Soil Association’s Food for Life Get Togethers Programme, is looking for volunteers that can bring their community together over food.

It could involve encouraging people in the local community to cook and share a regular meal together, starting a gardening group on a shared allotment or as simple as bringing together people of different ages for a social get together over a plate of good food.

Denise Young, Project Manager for Royal Voluntary Service said: “For many older people in Britain, eating alone is a regular occurrence and we know the detrimental impact this can have on their health.

“ We hope to encourage volunteers to take the lead in their community by starting their own group and creating opportunities for people of all ages in their community to come together.

“If you like to make things happen, are organised with an eye for detail and have a passion about bringing people together over good food – whether growing, cooking or serving – we would like to hear from you.”

For more information call 07787 272860.